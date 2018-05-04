2018 Spring Hydrant Flushing – Week 5

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, May 7 through Friday, May 11 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 5 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, May 7: South High Street, East Church Street, Mount Vernon Avenue, South Vine Street, Ellis Place, Franklin Street, Lafayette Street, Willow Street, Gurley Avenue, Belmont Street, Powhatten Street, East Washington Avenue, Eisenhower Avenue, Walnut Street and Presidential Avenue.

Tuesday, May 8: South Greenwood Street, Cummins Avenue, Durfee Drive, Sargent Street, Elm Street, Brightwood Drive, Then between East Center Street and Mount Vernon Avenue, Forest Street, Summit Street, Hane Avenue and South Grand Avenue.

Wednesday, May 9: Between East Center Street and Mount Vernon Avenue, South Seffner Avenue, Uhler Avenue, Reed Avenue, Forest Lawn Boulevard, Pennsylvania Avenue and Kenmore Avenue.

Thursday, May 10: Merchant Avenue, Clover Avenue, Homer Street, Spencer Street, Clairdon Avenue, Kensington Place, The Woods Addition, Sara Avenue, Peterson Street, Dennis Avenue, Trachsel Avenue, then South of Mount Vernon Avenue, Forest Street and Summit Street.

Friday, May 11: Elmwood Drive, King Avenue, Vernon Heights Boulevard, Leetonia Road, Uhler Road, Cambridge Avenue, Harding Road and Forest Lawn Drive.

Customers who have questions may call our Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.

