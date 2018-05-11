2018 Spring Hydrant Flushing – Week 6

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, May 14 through Friday, May 18 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 6 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, May 14: Harvey Drive, Marlow Circle, Laura Drive, Bexley Avenue, Normandy Drive, Bordeaux Drive, Toulon Avenue, Amboise Drive, Chenonceaux Drive and Retreat Lane.

Tuesday, May 15: Reserve Subdivision, Blois Drive, Villandry Drive, Loire Valley Drive, Chaumont Drive, Wilshire Drive, State Route 529, Siesta Drive, Arbor Lane, Timber Lane, Skeawood Drive, Woodside Drive, State Route 95 East, University Drive, Phoenix Drive and Eastlawn Drive.

Wednesday, May 16: State Route 95 East , McMahan Boulevard, Welcome Way, Blevins Boulevard, Dunvegan Street, Kilchurn Drive, Glasgow Lane, Aberdeen Street, Balmoral Road and Carol Lane and Betty Lane.

Thursday, May 17: America Boulevard, Jamesway Drive, Sussex Way, Exeter Way, Summerset Drive, Meadow Lane, Greenway Drive, Mayfield Drive, Edgefield Drive, Garden Place, Westminster Road, Brookpark Road, Oxford Road, Eton Street, Marion Edison Road, Richland Terrance and Greenlea Drive.

Friday, May 18: Collinswood Development, Canterbury Development, Barks Road East, Hampton Woods Development, Wellness Drive, Forest Hill Drive, Barks Crossing Development, Lake Boulevard, DLS Development, Bayside Drive and Old Pond Drive.

Customers who have questions may call the Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.

