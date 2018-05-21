2018 Spring Hydrant Flushing – Week 7

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, May 21 through Friday, May 25, 2018 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 7 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, May 21: East Fairgrounds Street, Likens Chapel Road, Marion Williamsport Road, Pinewood Drive, Chapel Heights Road, Pole Lane Road, Airport Drive, Innovation Drive, Likens Road, G.S.A. Area (Likens Road west of Pole Lane Road).

Tuesday, May 22: G.S.A. Area (Likens Road west of Pole Lane Road), Grandview Estates, Linn Hipsher Road between Pole Lane Road and New Road.

Wednesday, May 23: Madison Avenue, Strawberry Lane, Parkview Avenue, State Route 309 east from Parkview to Pole Lane Road, Kilbury Road, Linda Mel Drive, Carolyn Drive, Wheeler Drive, New Park Drive, Sandra Drive, Terrie Lane, Zwayer Drive, Kibbey Drive, Bealer Drive.

Thursday, May 24: Zwayer Drive, Twin Lakes Drive, Bay Hill Estates Development and Crystal Lakes Development.

Friday, May 25: State Route 309 east of Pole Lane Road, Depot Area (State Route 309 east).State Route 309 east of State Route 98, Marion Williamsport Road east of State Route 98, State Route 98, State Route 95 east of State Route 98, Village of Caledonia.

Customers who have questions may call the Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.

