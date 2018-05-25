2018 Spring Hydrant Flushing – Week 8

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, May 28 through Thursday, May 31 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 8 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, May 28: No flushing in observance of Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 29: Village of Caledonia, Linn-Hipsher Road, Martel Road, Village of Martel, State Route 746, north Whetstone River Road.

Wednesday, May 30: Crissinger Road, Eagle Creek Development, Eaglewood Development, Marion Country Club Development, Gooding Road, Holverstott Drive, Somerlot Hoffman Road West, Lighthouse Ridge, Cobblestone Creek, Owens Road West, Gooding Road, State Route 47 and Village of Prospect.

Thursday, May 31: Village of Prospect

Customers who have questions may call our Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.

Similar Posts: