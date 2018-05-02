Auditions set for Palace’s summer musical, “Newsies”

by

Palace Theatre Executive Director Bev Ford announces the theatre’s 90th Anniversary Season will open with a local production of “Newsies” on July 7, 8, and July 13, 14, and 15, 2018.

Director, Clare Cooke will hold auditions for the upcoming summer production on Sunday, May 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, May 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Marion Palace Theatre is fortunate to be among the first community theatres in the US to snag the performance rights for Disney’s “Newsies.” The Palace Board of Directors and theatre staff, along with director Clare Cooke and the artistic team, are thrilled to bring this Tony Award-winning musical to Marion, Ohio.

The Broadway phenomenon tells the story of a band of underdogs who took on the most powerful names in New York in a fight for what’s right. Inspired by a triumphant true story, “Newsies” leaps off the stage with soul stirring music, amazing heart, and stunning choreography. “Now is the time to seize the day” and discover the remarkable strength that comes from standing together – “one for all, and all for one.”

Cooke is looking for boys ages 10 and up, girls ages 14 and up, and adults to fill various ensembles and featured roles in the production. Auditions will be held on Sunday, May 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, May 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All participants may audition either day and should enter through the front theatre doors.

Each auditioner is asked to come prepared to sing a one-minute Broadway-style audition tune. A pianist will be provided. No CDs please. Those interested in a principle role should also be prepared to read from the script.

All auditioners should come dressed in casual clothing and shoes appropriate for performing choreography. There will be no dance requirements for adult characters.

Performance dates for “Newsies” are July 7, 8 and July 13, 14, & 15, 2018. Ticket prices are $40 Patrons, $22, $18 Adults, and $12 Children 12 and under. Patrons purchasing a $40 ticket will enjoy premium seating during the show and an invitation to the patron party on opening night. Regular priced tickets ($22, $18 adult, $12 child) and $40 patron tickets are available for purchase to Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) members as follows: Mon, May 7 ($1,000 Members & Up); Mon, May 14 ($250 Members & Up); Thu, May 17 ($100 Members & Up); Mon, May 21 ($25 & Members Up).

Non-members may purchase $40 patron tickets on Monday, May 14. Regular priced ticket ($22, $18 adult, $12 child) sales to the general public begin Tuesday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

For more information, please contact the Palace box office at 740/383-2101 or visit the Palace website at www.marionpalace.org. The box office is located at 270 W. Center St. in downtown Marion. Box office hours are 9:00am-5:00pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

