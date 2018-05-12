Boil Advisory issued for Prospect and area south of City of Marion

by

Aqua’s Marion District has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the approximately 700 customers in the Village of Prospect and customers along Gooding Road, Somerlot Hoffman Road West, Cobblestone Creek Road, Lighthouse Ridge, Stony Creek Lane, Owens Road and Prospect Mount Vernon Road. This precautionary boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Crews are actively working to repair a twelve-inch water main at the intersection of Gooding Road and Somerlot Hoffman Road West. Loss of pressure has resulted in a service interruption for customers in the area.

Once service is restored, the company is asking customers in the effected area to boil water for a minimum of one minute until Aqua has had the opportunity to test samples for the presence of bacteria.

All water used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene should be brought to a full boil for a minimum of one minute. It is not necessary to boil water for other uses. Boil advisories are issued as a precaution with a customer’s best interests in mind. It’s possible, but unlikely, bacteria could enter the water system when pressure in the line drops below 20 psi. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water.

While the boil advisory is in effect, Aqua also recommends that customers:

throw away beverages and ice cubes if made with tap water;

keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking;

do not swallow water while you are showering or bathing;

provide pets with boiled water after cooling;

do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water, most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms; and

use only boiled water to treat wounds.

During the precautionary boil advisory, the company performs a series of tests to confirm that the water meets regulatory drinking water standards. Water samples will be collected and tested within the affected area.

Customers who have questions may call the Aqua Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.

