First scholarships from Whirlpool wind turbine project announced

Turning wind power into scholars is what the partnership of Whirlpool Corporation’s Marion Operations and One Energy LLC has accomplished. In 2018, eight local students have been selected by Marion Community Foundation’s scholarship committee to receive the appliance manufacturer’s STEM scholarships. These include: Jason Joehlin, James Lee, Franklyn Lofton, Phillip Nicol, Joshua Niles, Dawson Pike, Mitchill Reasoner, and Nathaniel Thacker.

Five of the scholarship recipients are graduating high school seniors and three are current college students.

Nicol is a graduate of Harding High School and now a rising junior at Harvard University majoring in computer science. Nicol’s 2018 Whirlpool Corp/One Energy STEM Scholarship will be $5,000 for the 2018-19 academic year.

Other graduates include Pike, a rising sophomore at The Ohio State University majoring in computer science and engineering. He is a graduate of Pleasant High School and was selected for a $1,000 scholarship. Lee, a rising junior at The Ohio State University majoring in engineering, is also an alumnus of Pleasant High School and was awarded $1,000.

Seniors from Marion County high schools who will receive Whirlpool Corp/One Energy STEM Megawatt Scholarships include two Ridgedale seniors, Reasoner and Lofton, who were awarded $4,000 and $1,000, respectively; two students from Pleasant, Niles and Joehlin, receiving $2,000 and $3,000 respectively; and, one Harding senior, Thacker, will receive $1,000.

Whirlpool Corporation and One Energy created this scholarship fund at Marion Community Foundation last year to support Marion area students pursuing an education in STEM fields. According to Dean Jacob, President and CEO of Marion Community Foundation, the scholarship fund was created as part of the partnership and investment in Marion as One Energy was building the three wind turbines at Whirlpool’s Marion operations. The $10.5 million wind farm project at Whirlpool’s Marion Operations was constructed by One Energy and now produces nearly 20 percent of the Marion plant’s power needs from wind energy.

“Marion’s largest corporate citizen – Whirlpool Corporation – and One Energy have made a commitment which will benefit local students for the next 20 years,” said Joe Hopple, Whirlpool’s Director of Support Operations. “Each year, Whirlpool and One Energy contribute to Marion Community Foundation to offer STEM scholarships, which range from $1,000-$5,000 per student. In turn, the Foundation awards scholarships to Marion County residents to pursue degrees and careers in science, technology, engineering, or math, with special consideration given to applicants who will attend our local universities—Ohio State Marion or Marion Technical College.”

The Whirlpool/One Energy awards are part of Marion Community Foundation’s annual Scholarship Program, held each spring. This year’s scholarship program provided a total of $385,000 in awards from 113 funds to more than 165 recipients.

Applicants for the Whirlpool/One Energy Megawatt Scholarship must be pursuing an education in a STEM field, attend a high school in Marion County, and maintain a 2.5 GPA or higher. Both high school students and graduates are eligible. The awards are available for college expenses, including tuition and fees, books, supplies, and equipment.

Additional information on the scholarship partnership between Whirlpool Corporation and One Energy can be found at the website www.megawattscholarships.org. Specific details of the local scholarship fund at Marion Community Foundation are available by calling 740-387-9704.

