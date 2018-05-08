Man killed in head on crash with farm tractor

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 6:42pm on County Road 166 near County Road 172 in Marion County.

The crash involved a white 2008 Honda Civic driven by DJ McClenathan, age 26, of Edison, and a Case 4994 farm tractor driven by Scott Carter, age 50, of Caledonia.

The Patrol said McClenathan was westbound on County Road 166 while Carter was eastbound when the two struck head on. McClenathan’s vehicle came to a final rest in the westbound lane and Carter’s tractor came to a final rest in the eastbound lane.

McClenathan was pronounced deceases at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. McClenathan’s passenger, 7-year-old Jaydyn McClenathan, was transported to Marion General Hospital by First Consolidated Fire EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Carter was also transported to Marion General Hospital by First Consolidated with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene were First Consolidated Fire EMS, Marion Township Fire Department, Pleasant Township Fire Department, First Advanced EMS, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Precision Towing, and Kirby’s Towing.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

Similar Posts: