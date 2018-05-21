Marion drive-thru robbed by armed suspect

by

The Marion Police Department is seeking tips from the community following an armed robbery of a Marion drive-thru late Sunday evening.

At 10:19pm on May 20, 2018, the Marion Police Department received a report of an armed robbery to Jack’s Drive Thru located at 412 West Center Street in Marion. The suspect allegedly entered the business and raised his shirt, showing the clerk a black in color handgun, and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a white male about 6’2” in height, medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He had no visible facial hair or tattoos.

Any person who has information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to immediately call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525 or the Marion County Tips Line at 740-375-TIPS (8477).

