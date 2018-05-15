Marion Palace Theatre showing “Peter Rabbit” this weekend

by

The family friendly movie “Peter Rabbit” will play at the historic Marion Palace Theatre on Friday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. When available, Sunday afternoon movies will show with open captions. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, takes on the starring role of his own contemporary comedy movie. In the film, Peter’s battle with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) reaches new heights as they compete for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). The movie features the voices of James Corden as Peter, Margot Robbie as Flopsy, Elizabeth Debicki as Mopsy, and Daisy Ridley as Cottontail.

This film is rated PG for some rude humor and action and runs 1 hour, 35 minutes.

Concessions are available and are reasonably priced. Items available for purchase include candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

