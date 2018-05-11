Marion Palace Theatre’s 90th season features 8 national acts and 6 local productions

by

Marion Palace Theatre Executive Director Bev Ford has announced the theatre’s 90th Anniversary Season entertainment schedule, which runs July 2018 through June 2019. Included in the lineup is a 90th Anniversary Celebration, 8 national touring artists on the main stage, 6 local Palace Productions, 4 Pavilion performances and family events, and 3 School Matinee shows along with visual art opportunities for adults and performing art opportunities for children. Event details are listed below

Members of the Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA), better known to the community as the Marion Palace Theatre, will have early access to purchase tickets for the entire season. Ticket sales to PCAA membership donors began Monday, May 7, 2018. The on sale dates are stratified by donation level, with ticket sales to the general public beginning Tuesday, May 29 at 9:00am.

People are encouraged to become a friend of the Palace by contributing to PCAA membership drive which is needed to operate the 1928 historic Marion Palace Theatre and support programming. Like all performing arts theatres, ticket sale revenues cover less than one-half of the operating costs. The remainder of the Marion Palace Theatre’s funding comes from various grants, gifts, and sponsorships including those from the Ohio Arts Council, corporations, and foundations, as well as individual donations such as membership donations. The theatre serves over 65,000 patrons and guests annually through its programs and directly benefits the local economy in Marion County by attracting visitors from other cities, counties and states. In addition, the activities at the Palace impact the quality of life for Marion residents and those it attracts, providing live performances by national touring artists and local talent alike.

Donations to the PCAA are tax deductible as allowable by IRS code, and several levels of giving are available. All members receive benefits including the opportunity to purchase premium seats before the general public, name recognition in the season Playbill, free ticket-exchange privileges within a single season, reduced movie admission, discounts on theatre camps and yoga classes, access to a dedicated ticket agent exclusively for member ticket purchases at the door on show nights, waived handling fees for members when purchasing tickets in person or by phone, and discounts at area restaurants.

PCAA memberships and tickets for upcoming events may be purchased at the Palace box office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at 740/383-2101. Box office hours are 9:00am-5:00pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The Marion Palace Theatre’s 2018-2019 Season is supported by the Ohio Arts Council. Additional information about membership benefits and upcoming events is online at www.marionpalace.org.

2018-19 Touring Artists on the Main Stage

Ambrosia & Orleans – Friday, September 28, 2018 at 8pm. It’s a night of classic rock from the 70s and 80s featuring two great bands. Sponsored by Generations Realty. $22, $28, $32, $36

Diamond Rio – Friday, November 2, 2018 at 8pm. Country super group Diamond Rio brings big hearts and big hits to the Palace stage. $30, $36, $42, $48

Annie Moses Band – Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 8pm. A captivating blend of music genres that unifies young and old, classical connoisseurs and roots enthusiasts, jazz aficionados and bluegrass buffs. Sponsored by Marion Industrial Center. $23, $28 Adult; $12 Child age 12 & younger

Rumours the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band – Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 8pm. Sponsored by Marion Industrial Center. $15, $18, $23, $28

America – Friday, February 22, 2019 at 8pm. One of the top-selling acts of the 1970s, folk-rock band America hits the stage to perform their biggest hits. $34, $42, $50, $58

Golden Dragon Acrobats – Friday, March 8, 2019 at 7pm. A spellbinding theatrical production. $20, $25, $30 Adult; $12 Child age 12 & younger

Church Basement Ladies Rise Up, O Men – Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2pm. Introducing the men of the church, this hilarious new musical is the latest addition to the Church Basement Series. $20, $25, $30, $35

Everly Brothers Experience – Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:30pm. An Everly Brothers experience as genuine and youthful as the brothers themselves. Sponsored by First Citizen’s National Bank and Marion OB/GYN Dr. David & Jude Foulk. $15, $18, $23, $28

2018-19 Palace Productions

Disney’s “Newsies” directed by Clare Cooke. July 7, 8, and July 13, 14, & 15, 2018. Sponsored by OhioHealth. $40 Patron; $22, $18 Adult; $12 Child age 12 & younger. Main Stage.

“Junie B. Jones, Jr. The Musical” directed by Kristi Wink. October 5, 6, & 7, 2018. Sponsored by Jim and Barb Greetham. $18 Adult; $12 Child age 12 & younger. Main Stage.

“Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?” directed by Ann Schertzer. October 19, 20, & 21, 2018. Sponsored by Marion Community Foundation Mary H. Hollaway Palace Theatre Fund. $18 Adult; $12 Child age 12 & younger. May Pavilion.

Christmas at the Palace directed by Clare Cooke. November 30, December 1 & 2, 2018. Sponsored by First Citizen’s National Bank and Marion OB/GYN Dr. David & Jude Foulk. $22, $18 Adult; $12 Child age 12 & younger. Main Stage.

“The Tale Of Snow White” directed by Emily Yaksic. February 8, 9, & 10, 2019. Sponsored by Marion Community Credit Union. $18 Adult; $12 Child age 12 & younger. Main Stage.

“Twelve Angry Men” dinner theatre directed by Mark Holbrook. April 5 & April 6, 2019. Sponsored by Marion Community Foundation Mary H. Hollaway Palace Theatre Fund. $40 includes dinner & show tickets. May Pavilion

2018-19 Pavilion Performances & Events

90th Anniversary Celebration – Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 7pm. Sponsored by Jim and Barb Greetham. $28

Open Mic Nite – Friday, September 21, 2018 at 7:30pm. $5 Spectator admission.

Monster Mash Family Fun – Saturday, October 27, 2018 5pm to 7pm. $5 advance tickets per person. $6 at the door.

Mommy & Me Color My World – Sunday, May 5, 2019 12:30pm to 2pm. $22 includes 1 adult and 1 child; additional group members $12 adult; $10 child

John Garnes & Ben Zucker present the Best Songs You Never Heard by Artists You Love – Friday, May 17, 2019 at 7:30pm. Sponsored by Generations Realty. $15

Please note a $1 fee will be added to each ticket purchased by a non-member. Ticketing fees will be waived only for current 2018-2019 PCAA members.

2018-19 School Matinee Series

These professionally produced children’s productions are for grades PreK-5 and are designed specifically to target curriculum and meet Ohio Academic Content Standards. Performances are scheduled for 10am & 12:45pm. Sponsored by CSX and Honda of America. Admission for students and chaperones $3.50.

“Spaghetti in A Hot Dog Bun” – Fri, September 21, 2018. Grades PreK-4

“Jigsaw Jones: The Case of the Class Clown” – Mon, October 15, 2018. Grades K-4

“Solve It Cyrus: The Aftermath of Math Class” – Mon, January 28, 2019. Grades 2-5

2018-19 Classes and Camps

Set the Stage Youth Theatre Camps led by Emily Yaksic and Danielle Knight. July 23 – July 27 and July 30 – August 3, 2018 from 9:30am to 4:30pm daily. Friday final performance for family and friends at 5pm. Ages 6-14 years. $145 PCAA member, $150 sibling rate, $165 non-member

Adult Yoga Classes led by Helene Everson. 6-7 week sessions are held Fall, Winter, and Spring beginning September 2018. Six week sessions $36; Seven week sessions $42. One day restorative workshops are held Fall and Winter. Restorative workshop fee $30. PCAA members receive a 10% discount.

The Art of Lettering led by Danielle Knight. Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 6:30pm. $35 includes supplies and drinks.

Cup & Canvas led by Anne Quilter. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 6:30pm. $35 includes supplies and drinks.

