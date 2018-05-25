Ohio Wildlife Council approves 2018-2019 hunting regulations

by

The 2018-2019 hunting and trapping seasons were among the regulations approved by the Ohio Wildlife Council at its scheduled meeting on Thursday, May 17, 2018, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

White-tailed deer hunting changes include modifications to antlerless harvest on public land following the weeklong deer gun season.

Overview of deer hunting seasons for 2018-2019:

Deer archery: Sept. 29, 2018-Feb. 3, 2019

Youth deer gun: Nov. 17-18, 2018

Deer gun: Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2018; Dec. 15-16, 2018

Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 5-8, 2019

A reduction in the bag limit, from three deer per county to two deer per county, was approved for Jefferson County. This change is designed to encourage herd growth in Jefferson County.

All other county bag limits remain the same. The statewide bag limit remains at six deer. Only one deer may be antlered, and a hunter cannot exceed a county bag limit.

In other rule changes, only antlered deer may be taken from public hunting areas following the weeklong deer gun season (beginning December 3, 2018). In addition, no more than one antlerless deer may be taken from public hunting areas per license year, except from an ODNR Division of Wildlife authorized control hunt.

Waterfowl Hunting

The hen mallard bag limit increased to two per day. The pintail and black duck bag limits also increased to two per day. The waterfowl bag limit for ducks and geese is consistent statewide and does not change by zone. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) oversees all migratory bird regulations, including Ohio’s hunting seasons.

Wild Turkey Hunting

Fall turkey hunting expanded to three additional counties: Erie, Hancock and Lucas. Harvest records and research indicates wild turkey populations have increased in these areas to a point where a fall harvest will not impact the overall numbers. Fall wild turkey hunting is Oct. 13–Nov. 25, 2018. The fall season is open in 70 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all of the ODNR Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. The council votes on the proposed rules and season dates after considering public input.

Council meetings are open to the public. Individuals who want to provide comments on a topic that is currently being considered by council are asked to register at least two days before the meeting by calling 614-265-6304.

Click here to view all of the regulations.

