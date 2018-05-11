Registration open for Camp Canopy, teaches high school students about forestry and wildlife

by

Registration is open for Camp Canopy, a week-long camp for high school students looking to spend time outdoors and interested in learning more about forestry and wildlife, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“If you love the outdoors and want to learn more about how trees grow and where wildlife like to live, this is the camp for you,” said Jeremy Scherf, camp co-director and service forester with the ODNR Division of Forestry. “We are offering some new sessions along with great educational and recreational activities for our campers this summer.”

Camp Canopy is open to incoming high school freshmen through graduating seniors and takes place at FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake in Carroll County from June 10-15, 2018. The camp was originally known as the Ohio Forestry and Wildlife Conservation Camp.

Campers will learn tree and wildlife identification, outdoor survival skills and natural resources management while enjoying a fun, traditional camp experience with campfires, night hikes, canoeing, kayaking, fishing and swimming in Leesville Lake.

New sessions this year include electrofishing, reptiles and mammal trapping, in addition to learning how to measure a tree and how forest management works. Campers will also be able to experience rifle shooting and archery. Students attending camp for the third and fourth year will have the opportunity to use the new high-ropes course.

A total of $6,000 worth of college scholarships will be awarded to the top campers this year. These scholarships are awarded by Hocking College, The Ohio State University, Ohio University, Zane State College and the Ohio Forestry Association.

A previous camper wrote “I seriously love this camp. I am definitely returning in 2018.” Another camper shared that “Camp has made me excited to learn about forestry and wildlife in college!”

Sponsorships to help with registration costs are available, go to campcanopy.com for more information. The last day to register for Camp Canopy is Friday, June 8. Stay up-to-date on all things Camp Canopy by signing up for the e-newsletter on the website. People can also find us on Instagram (camp_canopy), Twitter (@CampCanopy_OH) and Facebook (fb.me/CampCanopy).

The ODNR Division of Forestry works to promote the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov.

Similar Posts: