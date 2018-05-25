United Bank recognizes 10 outstanding Marion County high school seniors

by

United Bank hosted the Annual Academic Awards Breakfast at the Marion Chamber of Commerce on May 9, 2018. Each year the breakfast is held to honor seniors from each of the county high schools. They are chosen by their administration according to their academic records, extracurricular activities, and overall achievements.

Featured guest speaker, Kate Fisher of Redbrick Social Media and Lois J. Fisher and Associates, talked to the students about making the most of their upcoming college experience, and, in today’s world where everyone is always on their phones, she encouraged them to be present in the moment and get involved in what’s going on around them. She stressed the importance of networking and the opportunities they will have to experience other things and meet new people. She focused on the importance of coming back to their hometown roots to help make Marion a better place.

United Bank President Don Stone stated he was humbled and honored to be able to speak with the students and he congratulated them on their accomplishments and encouraged them to use their talents to help make the world a better place.

United Bank gave each recipient an Amazon gift card.

The 2018 Marion County Award winners included; Elgin: Harrison Metcalf, Cynthia Schneider; Marion Harding: Camryn Craig, Marlena Stimson; Pleasant: Ellie Campbell, Ally McCurdy; Ridgedale: Anna Hundley, Taylor Merritt; River Valley: Brenna Dawson, Kylie Lang.

United Bank is located in Bucyrus, Crestline and Galion in Crawford County. Marion County offices are located in Caledonia, Prospect, and Marion on Barks Road East.

