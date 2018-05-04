Woman killed when bicycle struck by truck near Green Camp

by

The Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman was killed on Thursday evening when her bicycle was struck by a truck near Green Camp.

The Patrol said the fatal crash occurred on State Route 739 near at milepost 2 west of the Village of Green Camp at approximately 9:32pm on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Investigators said that Brooke Hoffman, 22, of North Lewisburg, was riding a bicycle westbound in the eastbound lane of State Route 739. Larry Anderson, 73, of Richwood, was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck westbound on State Route 739.

The Patrol’s preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Anderson attempted to pass a slower moving vehicle in a designated passing zone. As he did, his vehicle struck the rear of Ms. Hoffman’s bicycle. She was thrown from the bike and came to rest off the south side of the roadway. The Patrol said Ms. Hoffman was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, no helmet, and failed to display reflectors or lights to the rear of her bicycle.

Ms. Hoffman was transported to Marion General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Mr. Anderson was not injured and the Patrol said alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

This crash is currently under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Green Camp Fire Department, Med Care Paramedics, Marion County Coroner’s Office, and Troopers from the Springfield and Marysville Patrol Posts.

