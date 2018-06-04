Marion County Republican Party seeks applicants for County Coroner following resignation

by

The Marion County Republican Party is seeking candidates for consideration to fill the unexpired term of Marion County Coroner, Dr Marc Comianos. The local GOP received notice from Dr. Comianos that he has resigned effective May 25, 2018.

“We are saddened to lose the years of experience and trust that Dr. Comianos brought to his office and the citizens of Marion County,” stated local GOP County Chairman Robert Schultz. “We wish him well in his retirement.”

Pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code, http://codes.ohio.gov/orc/305.02, the Marion County Republican Central Committee will begin the replacement process to select a new County Coroner. Any qualified citizen that lives in City of Marion that is a registered Republican voter, can apply for the vacancy. Per ORC 313.02 (A1), “…no person shall be eligible to the office of coroner except a physician who has been licensed to practice as a physician in this state for a period of at least two years immediately preceding election or appointment as a coroner, and who is in good standing in the person’s profession.”

To apply, send a resume, proof of current license and letter of interest to: Marion Co. Republican Party, 114 S. Main St., Marion, Ohio 43302, ATTN: Chairman Robert Schultz. The materials should be received no later than 5:00 PM on June 8, 2018. The qualified applicants will be scheduled for interviews the week on June 18, 2018.

Similar Posts: