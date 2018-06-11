Marion Public Health closing early June 12 for training

Due to a staff in-service all divisions of Marion Public Health will close at 11:30am on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
All divisions will re-open at 8:00AM Wednesday, June 13th.
This closing includes Administration, Public Health Nursing, Environmental Health, Emergency Preparedness, Vital Statistics and the WIC Office.
