Marion Public Health closing early June 12 for training

June 11, 2018 by

Due to a staff in-service all divisions of Marion Public Health will close at 11:30am on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

All divisions will re-open at 8:00AM Wednesday, June 13th.

This closing includes Administration, Public Health Nursing, Environmental Health, Emergency Preparedness, Vital Statistics and the WIC Office.

