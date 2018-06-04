Poll: Brown maintains lead for Senate; DeWine’s lead shrinks for Governor

by

A new poll released Friday shows U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, up big in his race against GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci while Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine leads Democratic former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray in the governor’s race.

Brown held a double-digit lead over Renacci in the poll while DeWine’s margin shrunk since January.

The poll was commissioned by the 1984 Society, a political group of former Ohio Senate employees, which measured every statewide race. The poll is one in a series the group is conducting over the course of the election, according to Neil Clark, a Republican lobbyist and 1984 Society board member.

The poll surveyed 800 registered general election voters with a history of voting and new registrants from May 21-25. It was conducted by Fallon Research via live callers and included cell phones and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percent.

It’s still early in the general election and numbers can change frequently as the race progresses.

