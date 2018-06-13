Registration open for 2018 Marion YMCA Summer Camp

by

The Marion Family YMCA Summer Day Camp is accepting registration for weeks June 18 through August 10, 2018. Y Summer Camp focuses on age appropriate activities that build positive relationships, create a sense of achievement, and give boys and girls a chance to belong. Children ages three through 15 will find a day camp experience designed for their age and interests.

Youth Day Camp is for ages five through 12, is held in weekly sessions Monday through Friday, and includes weekly field trips. Upcoming weeks and trips include:

June 18—22 Field trip to Wright Patterson Museum

June 25—29 Field trip to Marion Tall Grass Trail

July 2—6 (no Camp July 4) Lincoln Park Aquatic Center

July 9—13 Field Trip to Zoomers Skate Club

July 16—20 Field Trip to Piatt Castles

July 23—27 Field Trip to Magic Mountain Fun Centers

July 30—Aug 3 Field Trip to City of Galion Splash Park

August 6—10 Field Trip to Ohio History Center

Each Friday (weather dependent) includes swimming at Lincoln Park Aquatic Center. Field trips may be subject to change and some are weather dependent. Campers bring a packed lunch for out of town field trips. Lunch is provided on other days.

Youth Day Camp runs Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Weekly fees are $100 for Y members and $145 for program participants. Discounts are available for siblings and for those who qualify for a membership discount based on household size and income. Fees include field trip admission, trip transportation and lunch (campers bring a packed lunch for out of town field trips). Extended care is available for as early as 7:30 am and as late as 5:30 pm for an additional fee. Registration is available online at marionymca.org or at the Y 645 Barks Road East in Marion.

New this summer is a day camp experience for teens age 12 through 15 focusing on building a sense of social responsibility through service-learning. This experience is called Leaders in Training (LIT). LITs participate in many of the Youth Day Camp field trips and will also have their own service learning trips to community organizations such as Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity and the Marion County Humane Society. Weekly camp sessions and fees for LITs are the same as for Youth Day Camp.

Preschool Day Camp, for children ages three through five, meets Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9:00 am to Noon the weeks of June 18, 25, July 9, 16, 30 and August 6. These youngest campers will experience day camp with age appropriate activities such as arts & crafts, outdoor games, camp songs and more. Children attending Preschool Camp must be bathroom trained. Preschool Camp fees for Y members are $45 per week and $65 per week for program participants.

For complete camp details go to www.marionymca.org/youth, call 740-725-9622 or stop by the Y for more information. The Marion Family YMCA is a local nonprofit organization that serves over 14,000 Marion County residents each year. The Y’s work strengthens the community through focusing on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

