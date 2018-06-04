Registration open for Palace Theatre’s “Set The Stage” youth summer camp

by

Entering its 20th year, “Set the Stage” theatre camps have been a part of the Marion Palace Theatre’s programming and a summertime tradition for many aspiring thespians of all skill levels. This summer, the popular performing arts camp returns offering students age 6 through 14 an all-day, week-long theatre experience. Registration is now open for “Set the Stage 2.0,” which runs July 23-July 27 and July 30-August 3. Early registrants get first pick of their t-shirt color, so be sure to register early.

Packed with lessons geared at linking the thrill of performance with the instruction needed to grow camper’s passion and skills in a fun-filled setting, “Set the Stage 2.0” will be led by professional educators and Palace Productions Directors Emily Yaksic (B.A. Theatre Education; Drama teacher, Columbus City Schools) and Danielle Knight (B.A. Theatre Performance and Education; Drama and Culinary Arts teacher, Gilead Christian School.) Other veteran Palace performers will be assisting the lead instructors.

With this year’s theme, COLOR, campers will kick off each day with exciting group work teaching the concepts of collaboration and team building. Campers will be encouraged to use their imaginations to COLOR-fully create scenes, perform improv skits, and write commercial dialogue for filming. Lessons to be learned include taking risks, thinking outside the box, creating the “who, what and where” of a skit or sketch to guarantee the audience laughs, and more. Additional camp time will be spent on vocal quality, physicality, and character development. Campers will also learn song and dance numbers which challenge students to focus on stage presence and proper dance technique, a valuable experience in preparation for school and Palace stage shows.

Camps run Monday through Friday from 9:30am to 4:30pm with a final performance on Friday at 5:00pm. It is asked that campers bring a brown bag lunch from home each day. The Palace will provide a snack to keep campers at full steam for their closing session, and Friday afternoon includes pizza for the campers to refuel before the final performance.

The camp fee per student for “Set the Stage 2.0” is $165 standard rate, $150 sibling rate, and $145 Palace (PCAA) Member rate. Fee includes daily snacks, pizza party, and a t-shirt for a colorful closing performance. Registration deadline is one week prior to the beginning of camp.

For more information or to register for the camps mentioned above, please contact The Palace Theatre Box Office during box office hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 am to 5 pm at 740-383-2101.

