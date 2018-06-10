Two seriously injured in dirt bike/ATV collision

by

The Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:55am on June 9, 2018, on Owens Road at the intersection of Dunbar Road in Pleasant Township, Marion County.

According to the Patrol, Lance Fisher, 33, of Marion, was riding a 1996 Honda XR250R dirt bike westbound on Owens Road. Nathan Fleming, 32, of Marion, was riding a 1984 Honda 3 wheeler, also westbound on Owens Road, behind Mr. Fisher. Mr. Fisher stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Dunbar Road and was struck in the rear by Mr. Fleming.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Fisher’s dirt bike had inadequate rear lighting prior to being struck. Mr. Fleming failed to maintain an assured clear distance, striking Mr. Fisher.

Both drivers were transported to Marion General Hospital from the scene. Mr. Fleming was later transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The Patrol said that helmets were not used and alcohol is suspected to be a factor. This crash is currently under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Township Fire and EMS, Marion Township Fire and EMS, and Buckeye Collision.

Similar Posts: