16-year-old Marion teen killed in crash

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a fatal crash occurred on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 8:12 pm on State Route 4 near milepost 4 in Marion County.

The crash involved a black 2002 Ford Mustang driven by Logan R. Stevens, age 16, of Marion. Stevens was northbound on State Route 4 and drove off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox. Stevens overcorrected and crossed the centerline, overcorrected again, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The Mustang came to final rest in a yard on the east side of State Route 4.

Stevens was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Steven’s passenger Hezekiah K. Barron, age 16, of Marion was transported to Marion General Hospital by Pleasant Township Fire EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene were: Pleasant Township Fire EMS, First Advanced EMS, Battle Run Fire EMS, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Precision Towing, and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

Similar Posts: