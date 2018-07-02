2018 Marion County Fair

by

This is fair week. The 168th fair runs from July 2 through July 7, 2018. The six-day event features livestock shows, horse shows, dog shows, arts and crafts exhibits, evening performances, rodeos, merchant vendors, senior citizens, veterans and kids days, rides and of course the ever popular fair food.

To view a complete list of events and attractions, click here to download the 2018 Fair Book.

Similar Posts: