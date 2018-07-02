Government closures for 2018 Fourth of July

by

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closures for the City of Marion are being announced for Wednesday, July 4, 2018:

City Hall All offices in City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Sanitation Sanitation crews will NOT collect refuse, recycling, or yard waste on Wednesday, July 4. Residents who normally have sanitation service on Wednesday are asked to have their collections at curbside by 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 5. Crews are scheduled to collect two days’ worth of refuse, recycling, and yard waste on Thursday, July 5; however, a portion of Thursday’s collection could extend into Friday, July 6.

Transit Marion Area Transit’s bus service will NOT be in operation on Wednesday, July 4. Normal hours of operation will resume on Thursday, July 5.

Senior Center Marion Senior Center will be closed on Wednesday, July 4. All programs, activities, and transportation will resume on Thursday, July 5.

Necessary services including fire, police, and airport will operate as usual.

In observance of the Independence Day Holiday, all divisions of Marion Public Health will be closed on Wednesday, July 4th. The closing will include the Maternal Child & Family Health/WIC, Environmental Health, Public Health Nursing, Vital Statistics and Administrative Divisions of the health department. All divisions will re-open at 8:00 am Thursday, July 5th.

