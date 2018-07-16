Local FOP holding fundraising drive for “Cops and Kids” event

by

The Steve Young Lodge, Marion County Fraternal Order of Police #24 has started their annual telephone fundraising drive. Authorized callers will be asking the citizens of Marion County to help us again with raising funds to provide our annual “Cops and Kids” event in December and many other worthwhile causes the FOP supports throughout the year.

These calls and the cause is legitimate. However, if anyone is uneasy about donating to their authorized callers, anyone may contribute by mailing or dropping off a donation to the FOP at 233 W. Center St. Marion, Ohio 43302.

The fundraising drive will go through July 29, 2018.

