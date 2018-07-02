Marion County’s Chief Deputy graduates from Staff and Command program

by

Chief Deputy Aaron Corwin of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, recently graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Chief Deputy Corwin successfully completed the 22 week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois.

This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 20,000 students both nationally and internationally. Chief Deputy Corwin was a student in SPSC Class #427 which accommodated a total of 15 students for the twenty two week period.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of twenty seven core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include: Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development.

Sheriff Tim Bailey said the sheriff’s office anticipates a variety of benefits from Corwin’s attendance at this program. Many of the program’s graduates go on to achieve a variety of leadership positions within their respective agencies.

Chief Deputy Aaron Corwin is a graduate of Bucyrus High School and received his Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice and Peace Officer Certification from North Central State College. He began his career in Law Enforcement as a Corrections Officer in February of 1997. He was then promoted to Deputy Sheriff in February of 2000, to Sergeant in November of 2005, and then to Major in March of 2009. On June 21, 2017 he was promoted to Chief Deputy where he serves today. Aaron and his wife Jill reside in Waldo Township with their two children, Sydnee and Connor.

