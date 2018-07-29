Marion man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 8:08pm on County Road 175 near US 23 in Marion County.

The crash involved a brown 1986 Honda Goldwing Aspencade ridden by Donald M. Jones, age 64, of Marion. Jones was eastbound on County Road 175. Jones drove off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and slid back onto the roadway. The motorcycle and Jones both came to final rest in the westbound lane of County Road 175. Jones was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Jones was transported to Marion General Hospital by Marion Township Fire and EMS. Jones was then trasported to Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus by MedFlight.

Assisting at the scene were Marion Township Fire and EMS, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Precision Towing.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

