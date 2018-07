by

The Ohio Department of Transportation says that State Route 4 between Township Road 68 and Morral-Kirkpatrick Road is closed for culvert replacement.

The posted detour is State Route 4 to State Route 294 to State Route 231 to US 23 to State Route 4 and reverse.

The road is expected to re-open at 3:00pm on Friday, July 20, 2018.

