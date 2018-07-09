Senior Center to host Classic Car Show & Concert

by

The Marion Senior Center will host a “Classic Car Show & Concert” event on Thursday, July 19, 2018 from 5 to 8 pm in the Center’s parking lot. There are dozens of Classic Cars scheduled to be on display, from muscle cars to Model T’s.

Local collectors and enthusiasts wanting to exhibit their Classic Car(s) are encouraged to arrive between 4 – 5 pm to secure a space in the display area. There is no fee to participate as this is just an exhibition, not a competition.

Highlighting the evening’s festivities will be a concert by Gary Bonewitz of “Gary’s Music Show”. Everyone attending is encouraged to bring a comfortable lawn chair.

Food will also be available a la carte, provided by a popular local food truck.

The event is open to the public for anyone age 50+. A free will donation will be accepted at the door in lieu of purchasing a ticket.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors to the dry, air-conditioned comfort of the Marion Senior Center. Food will also be made available indoors.

Corporate Sponsors for this event are Kingston Residence of Marion and Genesis HealthCare.

The Marion Senior Center is located at 2375 Harding Highway East, Marion, OH.

