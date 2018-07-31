Suspect identified in weekend shooting at Marion bar

by

On July 29, 2018 around 02:22 a.m., Marion Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at Gotham, a bar located at 137 W. Center St. in downtown Marion. Police said they found that the victim, JaShawn Ray, age 24 of Marion, had been shot multiple times in the bar.

Ray was transported to Marion General Hospital and then flown to a Columbus hospital for further treatment.

Investigators said Monday that they have identified the Gotham shooting suspect as Lloyd Hinton, age 25. A warrant has been issued for Hinton for felonious assault. Police said that Hinton should be consider armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Hinton or information on this case you are asked to call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 740-382-8244, or the TIPS LINE at 740-375-TIPS

