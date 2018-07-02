Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to honor several area 4-H and FFA youth

by

Fair season is back and Tractor Supply Company’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour is making its way to the Marion County Fair. From Monday, July 2 to Friday, July 6, 2018, fairgoers will have the opportunity to visit the 2,000 sq. ft. experience and join Tractor Supply in recognizing Marion-area 4-H and FFA youth who are making a difference in their communities.

Now in its fourth year, the “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour is embarking on an 11,000-mile cross-country journey to state and county fairs, making 24 stops in 14 states over the next six months.

In addition to family-friendly activities and opportunities to win prizes, the “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour will celebrate more than 100 4-H and FFA youth through Tractor Supply’s second annual “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest. This year’s competition encouraged youth to submit a short essay detailing how a memorable 4-H or FFA experience has influenced their development as a great neighbor in their community.

Local winners will be honored during a special ceremony at the Tractor Supply booth at the Marion County Fair on Friday, July 6 at 6 p.m. In addition to a commemorative plaque, winners will walk away with a special Tractor Supply gift pack.

The students being acknowledged are Reegan Field of Marion, Callie Finnegan of Berlin Heights, John Isler of Prospect, Sarah Seeley of Waynesfield, Taylor Stephen of Mount Gilead and Heather Swartz of Prospect.

“Fairs have a longstanding tradition of bringing people of all ages together to celebrate the local community and the key role that agriculture plays within it,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “The ‘Follow Us to the Fair’ Tour seeks to preserve this tradition while adding family fun to the experience. The ‘Great Neighbor’ Essay Contest also lets us recognize the incredible work 4-H and FFA youth are doing in their communities.”

In addition to the ceremony on July 6, the traveling exhibit will give fairgoers the opportunity to experience the excitement of “Life Out Here” through a variety of entertainment options, including music, interactive games and ways to win prizes. Attendees will have the chance to test their abilities on a strength game, have their free photo taken on a bucking bull, race to “feed the animals” in a bean bag toss, take home huge prizes and participate in fun, educational activities.

