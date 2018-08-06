Women’s Business Council 2018-19 Kick-Off Meet & Greet Set

by

The Marion Women’s Business Council will host an informal 2018-19 Kick-Off Meet and Greet for all members and potential new members on Monday, August 13, from 11:30 to 1:00. The location will be in the Guthery Room located on the second floor of Maynard Hall on The Ohio State University at Marion/MTC campus. Because of ongoing construction, those attending should enter the campus off of University Drive and follow the signs.

A lite lunch will be provided as attendees network and learn about the various committees and activities of the WBC.

Reservations for this event must be received by Wednesday, August 8. They can be made by sending an email to mrn.wbc@gmail.com or by calling Sherry Goodman, Membership Co-Chair, at 740-751-6950.

All 2018-2019 regular luncheon events will held the second Monday of each month, September through May, in the Guthery Room at Maynard Hall on the OSUM/MTC campus. Luncheon topics are chosen with a focus on issues that affect women and meet the Marion WBC mission statement. The cost is $13 per lunch September through May, with the exception of the March Athena award presentation. Guests are always welcome with an RSVP.

The Marion Women’s Business Council’s mission is to inspire women to reach their full potential through mentoring, networking, education, and recognition. Anyone interested in joining may visit www.WomensBusinessCouncil.com for a membership application and a complete program schedule. Those interested in joining are also encouraged to attend a luncheon to find out more.

