Wyandot Snacks pledged $100,000 to Harding 2020

Wyandot Snacks has pledged $100,000 to support HARDING 2020.

The funds are dedicated to restoring the original home of President Warren G. Harding, a long-time Marion resident elected as the nation’s 29th President in 1920, as well as constructing a new Presidential Center and seeding an endowment for future site operations.

“History serves as our greatest teacher and a bridge to the future,” said Wyandot president and CEO Rob Sarlls. “President Harding, Ohio’s last President, played a pivotal role in the emergence of America as a modern player on the world stage. His life and legacy will be better understood when shared with scholars, visitors, and residents alike.”

Harding Home Presidential Site Manager Sherry Hall praised the Company’s enthusiasm in giving back to its local community. “Wyandot’s generous contribution to HARDING 2020 is not simply a cash donation. It also reaffirms the Company’s 80-plus year commitment to the overall growth and economic well-being of Marion and north-central Ohio.”

The Harding Home will reopen to the public in the spring of 2019. A year later, the new Harding Presidential Center will open to complete the site’s ambitious transformation. HARDING 2020 is a true public/private partnership, using a combination of funding from the State of Ohio, various grants and contributions from foundations, corporations, small businesses and individuals from the local area and across the nation.

HARDING 2020 is a collaborative effort between the Ohio History Connection and the Warren and Florence Harding Presidential Sites to significantly enhance the experience of future visitors. The project includes the complete restoration of the Harding Home, Press House and grounds to their 1920 appearances, as well as the construction of the Warren G. Harding Presidential Center adjacent to the Harding Home. You can learn more at www.hardinghome.org.

