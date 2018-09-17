2018 Fall Hydrant Flushing – Week 2

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, September 17 through Friday, September 21 between 8:00 am and midnight.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability. This fall, we’re accelerating the schedule, to five weeks from eight, which will involve crews flushing until midnight each night.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 2 (of 5) Flushing Schedule:

Monday September 17- Fairpark addition, East Center Street, Wilson Avenue, John Street, Dix Avenue, Carhart Street, Jefferson Street south of the railroad tracks, North Grand Avenue south of railroad tracks, North Seffner Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Gebhardt Street and Adams Street.

Tuesday, September 18- Barnhart Street, Midlam Street, Benton Place, Chicago Avenue, East Center Street, Wilson Avenue, Johnson Street, Boone Avenue, Neil Avenue, Franconia Avenue, Madison Avenue, West Center Street, State Route 95 West, Brentwood Drive, Glenwood Drive, Rosewood Drive, Clinton Street, Brookside Drive, National Drive, Saint Gallen Drive, Western Drive and Swiss Drive.

Wednesday, September 19- Bennett Street, Nye Street, Curve Street, Glad Street, Latourette Street, Fies Avenue, Waterloo Street, York Street, Davids Street, Columbia Street, Davids Street, Wood Street, Herman Street, Darius Street, Uncapher Avenue, Mound Street, Buckeye Street, Vancouver Drive, Savannah Drive, Rochelle Drive, Catalina Drive, Westlawn Drive and Oak Grove Avenue.

Thursday, September 20- Congress Street, Woodrow Avenue, Merkle Avenue, Davids Street, Henry Street, Uncapher Avenue, Westwood Avenue, Edison Avenue, Sheridan Road, Chatfield Drive, Shellbark Street, Hickory Drive, all of Colonial Acres, Bellefontaine Avenue and Cheney Avenue.

Friday, September 21- Cheney Avenue, Evans Road, Smith Street, Osgood Street, Gill Avenue, Miami Street, Park Boulevard, West Church Street, Olney Avenue, Darlington Court, Blaine Avenue, Lilac Lane, Daffodil Drive, Whitmore Street and Windsor Street.

Customers who have questions may call Aqua’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.WTR.AQUA (877.987.2782).

