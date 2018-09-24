2018 Fall Hydrant Flushing – Week 3

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, September 24 through Friday, September 28, 2018 between 8:00 am and midnight.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability. This fall, we’re accelerating the schedule, to five weeks from eight, which will involve crews flushing until midnight each night.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 3 (of 5) Flushing Schedule:

Monday September 24- Cherry Street, Orchard Street, Girard Avenue, Pearl Street, West Pleasant Street, Chase Street, South Prospect Street, Lake Street, Waples Avenue, Thew Avenue, Malo Drive, Superior Street and Irey Avenue.

Tuesday, September 25- Cleveland Avenue, South Main Street, South State Street, Delaware Avenue, Executive Drive, Ellen Kay Drive, Independence Avenue, Community Drive, Fairfax Drive, Crescent Heights Road, Barks Road West of Delaware Avenue, Southland Parkway and Marion Waldo Road.

Wednesday, September 26- South High Street, East Church Street, Mount Vernon Avenue, South Vine Street, Ellis Place, Franklin Street, Lafayette Street, Willow Street, Gurley Avenue, Belmont Street, St James Street, Powhatten Street, East Washington Avenue, Courtland Street, Eisenhower Avenue, Walnut Street, Ellis Place, Presidential Avenue, South Greenwood Street, Cummins Avenue, Durfee Drive, Sargent Street, Elm Street, Brightwood Drive then between East Center Street and Mount Vernon Avenue, Forest Street and Summit Street.

Thursday, September 27- Hane Avenue, South Grand Avenue, South Seffner Avenue, Uhler Avenue, Reed Avenue, Forest Lawn Boulevard, Pennsylvania Avenue, Kenmore Avenue and Merchant Avenue.

Friday, September 28- Clover Avenue, Homer Street, Spencer Street, Clairdon Avenue, Kensington Place, Eckley Drive, The Woods addition, Sara Avenue, Peterson Street, Dennis Avenue, Trachsel Avenue, South of Mount Vernon Avenue – Forest Street, Summit Street, Elmwood Drive, King Avenue, Vernon Heights Boulevard, Leetonia Road and Rosedale Avenue.

Customers who have questions may call Aqua’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.WTR.AQUA (877.987.2782).

