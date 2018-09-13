Alzheimer’s Association to speak at September Caregiver Connections

by

Michelle Crum, with the Alzheimer’s Association of Central Ohio, will be the guest speaker for the September meeting of Caregiver Connections. Ms. Crum will speak about stress and coping techniques related to caregivers. She will also give a brief over-view of her agency and the many services available.

Caregiver Connections is a quarterly meeting sponsored by the Marion Council on Aging, providing support and education for caregivers and others interested in issues of caregiving and dementia. There is no charge to attend, but reservations are limited and necessary.

Caregiver Connections will be held on Thursday, September 27th, 11:30 AM – 1 PM at the Council on Aging office located at 125 Executive Dr. Suite 102. Reservations must be made by Monday, September 24th, by calling 740-387-0401.

Lunch will be provided through the generosity of Kingston Residence of Marion.

