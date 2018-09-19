Crash claims life of Marion woman

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at approximately 4:05am on US 23 at Bethlehem Road in Marion County.

The crash involved a green 1999 Honda CRV driven by Rachel Sullivan, 28, of Marion and a 2015 Volvo tractor trailer driven by Franklin Garcia, 24, of Miami Beach, FL.

The Patrol said Garcia was southbound on US 23 approaching the intersection of Bethlehem Road at the time Sullivan was eastbound on Bethlehem Road approaching the intersection of US 23. According to the Patrol, Sullivan failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection and struck Garcia’s trailer. The vehicles traveled a short distance south of the intersection before coming to final rest. The trailer and the Honda became engulfed in flames.

Sullivan was pronounced deceased at the scene by Marion County Coroner Dr. Mark Davis. Garcia was not injured as a result of the crash. Garcia’s passenger, Amaury Sanchez, 45, of Miami, FL, was also not injured.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Pleasant Township Fire Department, Fort Morrow Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Ed’s Towing.

The crash is currently under investigation.

