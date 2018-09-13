Disney’s “Christopher Robin” film at the Marion Palace Theatre

by

The Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) is pleased to announce the Disney animated comedy film “Christopher Robin” will be shown on September 14, 15, and 16, 2018. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

The following movie synopsis is provided by Rovi.

Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) — now a family man living in London — receives a surprise visit from his old childhood pal, Winnie-the-Pooh. With Christopher’s help, Pooh embarks on a journey to find his friends — Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo. Once reunited, the lovable bear and the gang travel to the big city to help Christopher rediscover the joy of life.

“Christopher Robin” is rated PG for some action and will be shown on Friday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 16 at 2 p.m. (with open captions) and at 7:30 p.m. Running time 1 hour, 44 minutes.

Concessions are available, including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn, and boxed theatre candy for $2 each. Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2018-2019 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

