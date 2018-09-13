Fall 2018 Hydrant Flushing – Week One

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, September 10 through Friday, September 14, 2018 between 8:00 am and midnight.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability. This fall, we’re accelerating the schedule, to five weeks from eight, which will involve crews flushing until midnight each night.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 1 (of 5) Flushing Schedule:

Monday September 10-Kenton Avenue, Fountain Street, Silver Street, Lee Street, Euclid Avenue, Thompson Street, Scranton Street, South Milburn Avenue, Cass Avenue, Niles Street, Senate Street, Edwards Street, Toledo Avenue, Meadow Street, North Milburn Avenue, May Street, Avondale Avenue, Blake Avenue and Kellogg Parkway.

Tuesday, September 11- Marion Williamsport Road and Hillman Ford Road, Bartram Avenue, Silver Street, Chester Street, Rose Avenue, Monroe Street, Leader Street, West Center Street, Fahey Street, Commercial Street, Silver Street, Oak Street, West Center Street, Canby Court, Campbell Street, Klerx Street, Chestnut Street and Owens Street.

(Continued)

(Continued) Wednesday, September 12- Oak Street, Mary Street, Universal Avenue, Catherine Avenue, West Fairground Street, North Prospect Street, West Mark Street, West Center Street, North Main Street, Wyandot Avenue, East Center Street and North State Street.

Thursday, September 13-North State Street, Fairview Street, Paula Drive, Libby Lane, Bryant Street, Harrison Street, Elk Street, Park Street, Bellevue Avenue, Narrow Street, Ballentine Avenue, Patterson Street and North Greenwood Street.

Friday, September 14-East Center Street, Sharpless Court, Dewolf Court, North Vine Street, McWilliams Court, East George Street, East Farming Street, East Mark Street East of Greenwood Street, Adams Street, Grant Street, Tyler Street, Polk Street, VanBuren Street, Kentucky Avenue, Jefferson Street north of RR Tracks, Richmond Avenue, Fairwood Avenue, Lynn Drive, Bahama Drive, Bimini Drive and Easy Street.

Customers who have questions may call Aqua’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.WTR.AQUA (877.987.2782).

Similar Posts: