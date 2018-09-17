Palace Theatre features night Of classic rock with Ambrosia and Orleans

by

On Friday, September 28, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. two of classic rock’s greatest bands, Ambrosia and Orleans, take the Marion Palace Theatre stage for one night of great music.

Orleans is best known as the 70s pop-rock band that brought iconic hits like “Still the One,” “Dance With Me,” and “Love Takes Time.” With a body of work that includes 16 albums, the band remains “in demand” domestically and internationally. The same great talent that made them famous continues to take the stage show after show. Co-founder Lance Hoppen (brother of the late co-founder Larry Hoppen) and long-standing members Lane Hoppen, Fly Amero, and Charlie Morgan, recently welcomed back co-founder John Hall, who had been on sabbatical as a US Congressman. Together these musicians carry on their sound with dignity and integrity enforcing the legacy they began more than 40 years ago.

In the early 70s Ambrosia’s invigorating and unique blend of music turned the heads and caught the ears of many iconic bands, which led to touring opportunities with groups like Fleetwood Mac, Heart, and the Doobie Brothers. Since that time, Ambrosia has earned five Grammy Nominations, as well as multiple Top 40 singles. Known for their hits “Biggest Part of Me,” “How I Feel,” and “You’re the Only Woman.” With founding members Burleigh Drummond on drums, Joe Puerta on bass and vocals, Christopher North on keyboards; along with the additions of Doug Jackson on lead guitar, Mary Harris on keyboards and backing vocals, and Ken Stacey on guitar and vocals, the group is currently recording a new CD and continues to tour the world.

Reserved seating tickets for the dual Ambrosia and Orleans concert are now available for purchase and are priced at $22, $28, $32, $36. Patrons are encouraged to order tickets early for the best seating. Please note a $1 fee will be added to each ticket purchased by a non-PCAA member. Ticketing fees are waived for current 2018-2019 Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) Members. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at 740/383-2101 during box office hours. Box office hours are 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are also available 24/7 online at www.marionpalace.org. This event is sponsored by Generations Realty and supported by Ohio Arts Council. Media sponsor are Marion Star.

