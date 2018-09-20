Wine tasting continues to support operation of WOSU tower

by

The Ohio State University at Marion’s Guthery Community Room in Maynard Hall is the setting for WOSU’s 17th annual wine tasting benefit, A Taste of the Harvest, Monday, October 1, 2018 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event help operate WOSB 91.1 FM, part of the WOSU-FM Classics Network, which carries and strengthens the WOSU-FM signal to the people of Crawford, Marion, and Wyandot Counties through a repeater tower located in northern Marion County.

In 1995, a group of interested community members came together to discuss the possibility of working with WOSU Public Media to improve the FM broadcast signal in Marion, Delaware, Crawford, and Wyandot counties. In conjunction with WOSU and Ohio State Marion officials, an advisory committee was formed for the purpose of raising funds necessary to build an FM repeater tower in the Marion area. The new tower would be identified as WOSB-FM.

A capital campaign was conducted with a goal of raising $60,000 to be used for the acquisition of land and the construction of the repeater tower. The campaign was a success and the new tower began operation in April, 1998. Since then, it has provided a clear and powerful, 24-hours-per-day signal to area residents carrying the culturally rich classical music programming.

An endowment fund was also established using excess funds from the capital campaign. Proceeds from the endowment provide some of the money required for annual maintenance and repairs. Funds raised by the annual Taste of the Harvest event augment the endowment to provide the remainder of the funds required for tower maintenance.

The popular event, which draws wine lovers and amateur wine connoisseurs, offers friends and family an enjoyable evening of wine selections from around the world, as well as a delicious assortment of specialty hors d’ oeuvres. Wines are provided by Heidelberg Distributing.

For tickets or more information on Taste of the Harvest contact Emily Creasap at: (740) 725-6340 or e-mail creasap.27@osu.edu. Tickets must be purchased in advance in the Office of Community Relations, Maynard Hall, Room 240. Ticket prices for the fundraising event are $40 per person. A portion of the event ticket cost may be claimed as a tax deductible contribution.

