2018 Fall Hydrant Flushing – Week 5

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, October 8 through Thursday, October 11 between 8:00 am and midnight.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability. This fall, we’re accelerating the schedule, to five weeks from eight, which will involve crews flushing until midnight each night.”

No interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several coldwater faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 5 (of 5) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, October 8- State Route 309 East from Parkview to Pole Lane Road, Linda Mel Drive, Carolyn Drive, Wheeler Drive, New Park Drive, Sandra Drive, Terrie Lane, Zwayer Drive, Kibbey Drive, Bealer Drive, Twin Lakes Drive, Bay Hill Estates Development, Crystal Lakes Development, and Pole Lane Rd between State Route 309 and State Route 95.

Tuesday, October 9- State Route 309 East of Pole Lane Road, the Depot Area (State Route 309 East), Marion Williamsport Road East of State Route 9, State Route 98, State Route 95 East of State Route 98, Linn-Hipsher Road, Martel Road, State Route 746, North Whetstone River Road and the Villages of Caledonia and Martel.

Wednesday, October 10- Crissinger Road, Country Club Drive, Gooding Road, Holverstott Drive, Somerlot Hoffman Road West, Lighthouse Ridge, Cobblestone Creek, Owens Road West, the Eagle Creek and Eaglewood developments.

Thursday, October 11- State Route 47 and Village of Prospect.

Customers who have questions may call Aqua’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.WTR.AQUA (877.987.2782).

