24th season of Five Nights on Campus kicking off with Switchback

As part of its community outreach mission, The Ohio State University at Marion is pleased to announce their line-up for the upcoming season of the popular cultural and performing arts series, Five Nights on Campus.

This year’s season includes performances by the award-winning Celtic music duo Switchback, Bone Voyage Jazz Band, Americana infused Gypsy jazz performers Harmonious Wail, Cincinnati-based professional a cappella ensemble No Promises, and the duet of Penning and Langford performing the “Great American Songbook”.

The mission of Five Nights on Campus is to provide exceptional and diverse cultural and educational opportunities and to encourage the community to be a part of campus life. The popularity of the campus based entertainment series continues to engage the community and bring people to the campus.

According to series curator Gary Iams, choosing the right acts each year is the most important part of his job in continuing to attract large diverse audiences to campus.

“We work with the Ohio Arts Presenters Network, Arts Midwest, and take suggestions from our season patrons on what acts to bring in each season,” said Iams. “Our ultimate goal is to maintain a talented and eclectic line-up that appeals to the masses.”

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in Morrill Hall Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. All tickets are general seating. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or more information on Five Nights contact Gary Iams at: (740) 725-6253 or e-mail: iams.18@osu.edu. You may also register for tickets online at: go.osu.edu/fivenights.

Individual and season tickets are now available. Ticket prices remain unchanged for the upcoming year. Individual performances are priced at $10 general admission, $9 for seniors (60 and up), $4 for students, (grades k-12, and college), and $8 for campus faculty and staff. Season ticket prices also remain unchanged for 2016-2017, at $50 for Scarlet & Gray Patron tickets; $35 general admission; $30 seniors; $15 students, and $28 campus faculty & staff.

The series is made possible through the support of community-minded businesses in the Marion area. 2018-19 sponsors include: UniPrint, OhioHealth, Marion Industrial Center, Inc., Stifel, iHeartMedia, Merrill Lynch, Marion Community Credit Union, Inc., Frontier, The Marion Star, Wyandot Inc., Morral Companies L.L.C., Marion Technical College, Sims Brothers Recycling, Whirlpool Marion Operations, & ArcelorMittal.

Five Nights on Campus 2018-2019

Switchback – Thursday, October 11, 2018

Switchback is the award-winning duo of Brian FitzGerald and Martin McCormack. Switchback draws on traditional Celtic music and original Americana songs that reflect their Irish heritage and Midwestern roots. Playing an exciting mix of mandolin, guitar, and bass, their harmonies have won them comparisons to famous duos such as the Everly Brothers and Simon and Garfunkel.

Bon Voyage Jazz Band – Thursday, November 8, 2018

Founded and led by Marion native, Dave Haldeman, the Bone Voyage Jazz Band has been delighting audience since 2001. They feature the refreshing sound of two trombones, trumpet, clarinet, saxophone, and rhythm section. Maintaining a busy perform-ance schedule throughout the tri-state area, Bone Voyage is known for their wide repertoire, ranging from Bourbon Street to Broadway, traditional Dixie-land jazz to Swing, and mainstream to Latin jazz.

Harmonious Wail – Thursday, March 14, 2019

The members of Harmonious Wail are purveyors of Americana infused Gypsy Jazz. They love to take their listeners on a ride ranging from the music of the Hot Club scene of Paris to the deepest blues of the Memphis Delta to the folk scenes across “every town” America. These sublime entertainers have mastered the art of lifting spirits!

No Promises – Thursday, April 11, 2019

No Promises Vocal Band is a Cincinnati-based professional a cappella ensemble bringing exhilarating vocals and breathtaking harmonizations to popular favorites of jazz, Motown, classical and adult contemporary music. Hailing from across Ohio, the eight men of No Promises are jazz pianists, Broadway veterans, landlords, theatre producers, hair stylists and dads – all with a passion for fine a cappella singing.

Penning and Langford – Thursday, May 9, 2019

Lyric soprano Diane Penning joins renowned conductor, pianist and arranger Paul Langford for a rich and dazzling celebration of the Great American Songbook. They have headlined in classical and pop programs for audiences around the country. Bringing a shared passion for the American popular music, their performances are filled with heartfelt vocals and beautiful original arrangements.

