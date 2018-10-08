Deadline to register for 2018 General Election is Tuesday

by

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has reminded voters that the deadline to register to vote in the 2018 General Election is Tuesday, October 9. The full, detailed and interactive 2018 elections calendar is available on the Secretary of State’s website.

In November, voters will decide a statewide ballot initiative, as well as races for both state and federal offices. There will also be 1,661 local issues(opens in a new window) and a number of local races, which voters can obtain additional information on by contacting their county board of elections.

Register to Vote/Update Your Address

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration ahead of the November 6 General Election is October 9 (30 days before the election). Voters may go to MyOhioVote.com/VoterRegistration to register online or update an existing registration. Voter registration forms can also be printed from MyOhioVote.com or obtained from a local library or board of elections office.

Absentee Voting by Mail and In-Person

All voters may begin voting on October 10 (first day after the close of registration) via in-person and by mail-in absentee ballot. For more information, visit MyOhioVote.com.

Military & Overseas Voting

Military voters who have not yet registered to vote or submitted a request for an absentee ballot may do so by visiting OhioMilitaryVotes.com, while overseas voters can visit OhioVoterPassport.com. There they can download the Federal Post Card Application, register to vote and request an absentee ballot, read through frequently asked questions, track the status of their mailed ballot, and sign up for election reminders via email and social media.

