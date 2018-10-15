Musical comedy, “Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?” opens Friday at May Pavilion

by

A three day run of the musical comedy “Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?” takes place this weekend at the Marion Palace Theatre May Pavilion. Directed by Ann Schertzer, the Palace Production will be performed Friday, October 19 at 7:30pm, Saturday, October 20 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 21 at 2:00pm. Tickets are available in advance or at the door before each performance.

Set in a Catholic school in the 1950s, Eddie Ryan and his friends are navigating their way through elementary school to the senior prom and beyond while dealing with puppy love, patron saints, sex education classes, and the importance of wearing panties under the school uniform’s plaid pleated skirt. The main focus is on late-blooming Eddie Ryan (played by Jace Withrow) and Becky Bakowski (Richelle Millhouse), who become best friends, fall in love, and then go their separate ways when Becky decides to join a convent. Every musical number tickles the funny bone of anyone who ever went to school, public or private. Please note this production is rated PG-13.

The cast also includes Sally O’Connor as Sister Monica; Julie McGinnis as Sister Helen; Madison Blankenship as Mary Kenny; Shiloh Lee as Louie Schlang; Bruce Cudd as Father O’Reilly; Wyatt Wells as Felix Lindor; Joni Carlson as Sister Lee; Sarah Perkins as Nancy Ralansky; Sydney Schertzer as Virginia Lear, and Braxton Conol as Mike Depki.

Patrons are encouraged to order tickets early in person at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W Center Street, by phone (740) 383-2101, or online www.marionpalace.org. Ticket prices for the show are $18 adults, $12 children age 12 & younger. “Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? is sponsored by Jim & Barb Greetham and Mary H. Hollaway Palace Theatre Fund at Marion Community Foundation. Media sponsor The Marion Star. Supported by Ohio Arts Council.

In addition to the musical, the Marion Palace Theatre offers theatre-goers a diverse entertainment schedule in the coming weeks. Performing on the main stage will be country music super group Diamond Rio on Friday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. with tickets priced at $30, $36, $42, and $48.

In the May Pavilion, patrons will enjoy “Improv in the May” featuring Shovel City Improv group on Friday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, October 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Palace will host an affordable, family-friendly Halloween celebration in the May Pavilion. Admission is $5 per person for each Pavilion event.

Please note a $1 fee will be added to each ticket purchased by a non-PCAA member. Ticketing fees are waived for current 2018-2019 Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) Members. For more information or to purchase tickets for the shows listed above, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

