Pleasant Music Boosters holding Spooky Spartan 5K

by

Everyone is invited to the fifth annual “Spooky Spartan 5k” run/walk through Pleasant Township Park in Marion. Celebrate the fall colors with your friends, family, and fellow Spooky Spartan walkers and runners on October 27, 2018 at 9:00am. Entry fee is $20 per person and entitles you to a race t-shirt and refreshments.

Students (K-12) can participate in the Spooky Spartan 5k for $15 per person. Kids Fun Run follows the 5K at 10:00am – $1 Fun Run only and $12 Fun Run with t-shirt.

Proceeds will go to support the Pleasant Music Boosters.

For more information and online registration visit www.spookyspartan5k.com

Similar Posts: