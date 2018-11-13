“A Star Is Born” to play at Palace Theatre this weekend

by

In this new take on the iconic love story A STAR IS BORN, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga depict the tale of Jack and Ally, two artistic souls coming together, on stage and in life. A STAR IS BORN will be shown at the Marion Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 16, Saturday, November 17, and Sunday, November 18, 2018. Sunday’s showing will include open captions. The theatre is located at 276 West Center Street in Downtown Marion.

Four-time Oscar nominee Cooper (“American Sniper,” “American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook”), makes his directorial debut, and also stars alongside multiple award-winning, Oscar-nominated music superstar Gaga in her first leading role in a major motion picture. Described as a raw and passionate film by Warner Brothers Pictures, Cooper portrays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers and falls in love with struggling artist Ally. She has given up on her dream to become a successful singer, until she meets Jack, who immediately sees her natural talent. As Ally’s career soars, Jack battles his internal demons and we see the personal side of their relationship fracture.

The original film bearing the title A STAR IS BORN was released in 1937 starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March. Since that time, the film has been remade three times: in 1954 (starring Judy Garland and James Mason), in 1976 (starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson), and now in 2018 (starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper).

A STAR IS BORN is rated R for language throughout, some sexuality/nudity and substance abuse. Run time is 2 hours, 16 minutes.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn, and boxed theatre candy for $2 each. Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2018-2019 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

