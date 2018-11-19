Adult students can get creative in “Art of Lettering” workshop

by

Marion Palace Theatre management announces it will host a new adult Arts Palace class, ‘The Art of Lettering.’ This casual class is a fun opportunity for participants to learn a beautiful, trendy method of hand lettering.

Early registration is strongly advised, as classes may fill quickly. The first class sold out; therefore a second class has been added to the schedule. Interested participants may enroll in the Tuesday, December 11, 2018 hand lettering class which will take place on the second level of the Marion Palace Theatre in the Scharer Patron Lounge. This class will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Thursday, December 13 class is sold out.

This experience will be led by Danielle Knight who will share basic drills, letter forms, her favorite tips and tricks, and offer direction for creating something special for the holiday season. No experience is required for this hand lettering workshop. All supplies will be provided including two brush pens, a marker, and workbook. Groups are welcome to attend. Coffee drinks, wine, and soda beverages will be available and are also included in the class fee.

The cost for this class is $35 for PCAA members and $36 for NON-PCAA members and includes all supplies and limited drinks. Sorry no walk-ups – all tickets must be purchased in advance in order for the instructor to prepare class materials.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, please call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

Similar Posts: