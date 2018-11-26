Annual holiday production of “Christmas at the Palace” takes center stage November 30

by

Taking center stage at the historic Marion Palace Theatre is the annual community production of “Christmas at the Palace” on Friday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Written and directed by Clare Cooke, “Christmas at the Palace 2018: The Gift of Family” features the talent of hundreds of MarionMade! individuals who share the warmth and wonder of the holidays in song and dance, instrumental solos and group numbers, heart-felt vignettes, silly sketches, and more.

A Palace Theatre holiday tradition, Clare is particularly enthusiastic about this year’s theme, “The Gift of Family.”

“The idea [for the 2018 theme] came to me this summer when I was watching a performance of NEWSIES and feeling so blessed I get to work with my daughter. We’ve watched her children grow up on stage, as we’ve watched so many. “Christmas at the Palace” has over 35 different families in it…entire families, cousins, sisters, brothers, grandparents. It’s wonderful. I’ve worked with this crew for years and, we too, are a family.”

This year a cast of more than 250 community members will take the stage including North Pole residents Santa (Bruce Cudd), Mrs. Claus (Sharon Gale), Sassy the Elf (Julia Vanderhoff), UPS Delivery Man (Dustin Rawlins), and Sparkle the Elf (Sara Grote).

Dance numbers will be performed by Pleasant Spartans Dance Team, Martha Douce Dance Studio Sr. Line and Marti-ettes, Diverse Moves Dance Studio, Ryan Howard and Danielle Knight. The Men’s and Ladies’ Tap Lines include Sherril Applefeller, Bob Bender, Joe Blue, Linda Blue, Melissa Bollinger, Kim Bradshaw, Joni Carlson, Jen Chiles, Diana Dailey, Steve deWeber, Dee Ehrman, Drew Ellerkamp, Linda Fargo, Doug Ford, Brent Gorenflo, Jacob Hartman, Ralph Hill, Dean Jacob, Lynn Jamison, Justen LaPlante, Judy Little, Colleen Mauk, David Mauk, Adam Radloff, Dustin Rawlins, Peggy Rittler, Shahara Sansotta, Stan Sansotta, Nissa Stump, Chelsea Sims, Bill Tabbert, Marcia Weir, Charles Wells, Tammy Wells, Sadie Wink, and Amanda Zucker.

The River Valley High School Fab 4 String Quartet will lend their musical talents to this year’s holiday program along with vocalists Brody Cahill, Jenny Evans and Wes Peters, John W. Garnes, II, Tamela Knight, Brian Schenk and Madision Schenk, Macy Snyder, and Brooklyn Wallace. Group numbers will be performed by barbershop group The Marionaires, a cappella group NINE, and the Drama Mamas.

Tickets are on sale now for $18, $22 adult, $12 age 12 and younger. Patrons are encouraged to order in advance for the best seating and to avoid long lines at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Box Office, 276 West Center Street, by phone (740) 383-2101, or online at www.marionpalace.org. Please note a $1 fee will be added to each ticket purchased by a non-PCAA member. Ticketing fees are waived for current 2018-2019 Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) Members.

“Christmas at the Palace 2018” is sponsored by First Citizens National Bank and Marion OB/GYN, Dr. David & Jude Foulk. Media sponsors The Marion Star and Buckeye Country 94.3. Supported by Ohio Arts Council.

Similar Posts: