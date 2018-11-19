City services altered for 2018 Thanksgiving holiday

by

Mayor Scott Schertzer is announcing that all City of Marion departments will be closed on Thursday, November 22, 2018 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices in City Hall will also be closed on Friday, November 23, 2018.

As a result of offices in City Hall being closed on Thursday and Friday, the weekly early closure day for the City Hall building will be observed on Wednesday, November 21. Therefore, most offices in City Hall will be observing their Friday business hours on Wednesday, November 21, with notable early closures being the Municipal Court and Utility Billing offices closing at 2:00 p.m.

The Sanitation and Streets Department will not collect trash, recycling, yard waste or leaves on Thursday, November 22, 2018. Refuse collection will resume on Friday, November 23, with crews collecting both Thursday and Friday’s refuse. Residents who normally have Thursday sanitation service are asked to have their refuse at curbside by 7:00 a.m. on Friday. Leaf collection will also resume on Friday. Residents may rake leaves to the tree lawn area to be vacuumed; place the leaves in biodegradable paper bags for City pickup; or take biodegradable paper bagged leaves to the free drop off site at 560 Barks Rd. W. (Park Enterprise Construction). There is no charge for the leaf drop off; however, proof of City residency may be required.

Marion Area Transit will be closed and have no bus service available on Thursday, November 22 or Friday, November 23. Normal bus service will resume on Monday, November 26, 2018.

Marion Senior Center will be closed on Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23. All programs, activities, and transportation will resume at the Senior Center on Monday, November 26, 2018.

Necessary services including fire, police, and airport will operate as usual.

Similar Posts: